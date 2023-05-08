Man Nabbed for ‘Insulting’ Putin’s Top Ally Predicted His Own Death

Mikalai Klimovicz, a Belarusian man who was sentenced to jail for sharing a satirical drawing of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on social media, has died in prison, according to a human rights group.

The 61-year-old political prisoner only lasted a little over two months in jail, the Viasna Human Rights Center said Monday. He was sentenced in February to one year in jail on charges of insulting the president of the Belarus. Viasna learned of his death on Sunday.

It was not clear what the cause of death was. Klimovicz had previously suffered stroke and had recently undergone heart surgery, according to Viasna.

Klimovicz previously said he feared he would die in jail due to his medical conditions.

“Any prison sentence for me is death because I need to be under constant medical supervision and take many strong medications. I may not even survive a month,” he said in March.

Friends and family have previously expressed concern over his treatment and access to medical care during his detention, according to the Belarusian Association of Journalists.

As of Monday, 1,493 people are considered political prisoners in Belarus, according to Viasna.

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović Burić, denounced his death Monday.

“I deplore the death in prison of Belarusian blogger Mikalay Klimovich, my thoughts are with his family & friends,” she said on social media.

Andrej Stryzha, the head of the Belarusian human rights organization BYPOL, shared a photo of Klimovich Monday in a social media post calling for donations to help cover his funeral costs.

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said his death is a reminder that Belarus needs to provide medical care to political prisoners.

“Heartbroken by the news that political prisoner Mikalai Klimovich died in the penal colony. The 61-year-old was sentenced to prison for a caricature of Lukashenka, despite having a serious heart problem. If we don't get urgent medical help to political prisoners, more will die,” Tsikhanouskaya said on Twitter.