Belgian Ambassador to South Korea Loses Job After Wife’s Slapping Drama
The Belgian ambassador to South Korea lost his post after a months-long drama that started when his wife slapped a clothing store clerk in Seoul. The embassy announced in a Facebook post that Ambassador Peter Lescouhier will “end his tenure” this summer after three years of service, because “the current situation doesn’t allow him to further carry out his role in a serene way.” Xiang Xueqiu, Lescouhier’s wife, hit a worker who believed she had shoplifted the coat she was wearing and wanted to check the label.
The BBC reports that Xiang, who is 63, has apologized to the employee and called her actions “unacceptable.” Her husband apologized publicly as well. But before this, Xiang claimed diplomatic immunity to avoid being charged for the offense. This was later waived for an official investigation, which was slowed in early May after Xiang suffered a stroke.