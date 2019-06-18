Bella Hadid Apologizes After Being Accused of Racism on Instagram

Bella Hadid is being accused of racism after posting what critics are calling a culturally insensitive photo.

The 22-year-old model posted a photo to her Instagram Story of her shoe against an airport window on Sunday, and in the background are three airplanes, two of which have flags of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. The angle of the photo makes it look like Hadid is kicking the flags of the countries, and Hadid is also facing the sole of her foot toward the flags, both of which are disrespectful in Arabic culture.

The photo spurred the hashtag #BellaHadidIsRacist, and several Twitter users are calling for brands like Calvin Klein to stop featuring Hadid in ad campaigns. Hadid, whose father is Palestinian, posted an apology on Instagram and Twitter.

“I would never want my posts or platform to be used for hate against anyone, especially those of my own beautiful & powerful heritage,” Hadid wrote. “I love and care so much about the Muslim and Arab side of my family as well as my brothers and sisters throughout the world.”