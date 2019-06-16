Actress Bella Thorne Posts Nude Pics After Hacker Threatened to Release Images

Actress Bella Thorne posted several topless photos to her social media on Saturday after an alleged hacker threatened to release the images. Thorne's Twitter account was allegedly hacked on Friday, with the culprit posting a number of tweets, some with racist language, and changing the profile picture to a man. “For the last 24 hours I have been threatened with my own nudes,” Thorne wrote in a note posted on Twitter with screenshots of text messages with the alleged hacker. “I feel gross. I feel watched, I feel someone has taken something from me that I only wanted one special person to see.” Throne said she chose to post the photos herself in order to regain a sense of control. “I can sleep tonight better knowing I took my power back,” Thorne wrote. “U can’t control my life u never will.”