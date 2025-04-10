My Good Hair Day Secret? Bellami’s Clip-In Hair Extensions.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Do you like my hair? Thanks, it’s fake.

When I was offered the chance to try Bellami’s at-home hair extensions, I jumped. Until recently, I didn’t realize just how much of the lush, thick hair I was seeing on Instagram was fake. And not just on celebrities—more and more people are embracing wigs, weaves, extensions, and toppers to get fuller, longer locks.

ADVERTISEMENT

As with so many beauty “trends,” Black women broke this ground, and the rest of us are playing catch-up. Many people are learning that the secret to consistently excellent hair days doesn’t grow from your scalp, it comes delivered in a box.

The appeal is obvious. When I lay eyes on the Bellami extensions, the hair is healthy and shiny in a way my own has never been. I find myself stroking pieces of it, like a serial killer. I’ve got two styles, an all-in-one ponytail and a set of clip-ins. The ponytail features a sturdy pin and two hooks to anchor into your ponytail elastic. A connected strand on a velcro band wraps around the base to mask the transition—Bellami even provides tone-matched bobby pins to secure this piece.

The Silk Seam clip-ins include a few different sizes, two small pieces (two clips per piece, I decide to use these at my temples), two medium pieces (three clips), and one large (four clips), I place these medium - large - medium layered with my real hair on the back of my head going from just above the nape to just below the crown. The silk seam lies flat against the scalp, great for thin or fine hair, or those looking for a more subtle effect. Bellami also offers a lace weft clip-in that delivers more volume at the root, which is great for thicker hair.

The color match on the clip-ins is incredible—I sent a photo to Bellami and their experts provided the color that would best blend with my hair (Almond Brown, in my case). If you’re buying your own extensions, I highly recommend that you take advantage of this ‘color concierge’ matching service instead of picking your color independently. Because word of warning: once the extensions are fully unboxed, you cannot return them. This is for obvious quality and sanitary reasons. Luckily, the clip-ins package one piece separately so you can test out a single piece before fully committing.

Left: With Bellami hair extensions; Right: Without Emily Levin / The Daily Beast

Since I cannot be casual about anything, I decide I’m going to wear my extensions for a full week for any activity where I will be seen by anyone who isn’t my husband. I give myself only two exceptions: yard work and working out.

Day 1

Of course, I stumble at the first hurdle. My boss asks me to join an impromptu video call, and my hair is not done. “Give me five minutes!” I grab three of the clip-in extensions, roughly part my hair, and snap in the pieces: one medium-sized piece in back, and two small pieces, one on each side of my head. I finger comb my hair into place—the texture of my bed-head is markedly different from the super-sleek extensions—and toss all my hair over one shoulder. It wouldn’t clear the bar in real life, but maybe over Zoom? Either way, I’m ready in three minutes.

My boss joins. The first words out of her mouth? “Your hair looks great!”

Whether this is a reflection of how good the extensions look or how bad my hair normally looks: TBD.

Day 2

I clip in all five of the pieces and braid everything into the thickest rope of hair my head has ever seen. It’s easily four times thicker than my normal braid. It’s heavy. I don’t care. I’m living the dream.

More video calls with teammates; none of them mention my hair. I can only assume that they’re worried that saying “your braid looks thick today” will result in a report to HR.

Silk Seam Clip-In, Almond Brown, 20" These foolproof at-home clip-ins are made from 100 percent Remy human hair and, in my opinion, definitely rival in-salon results. Buy At Bellami $ 270 Free Shipping

Day 3

I’m venturing into the real world. After work, my sister and I are going to see our mother perform in a musical. My sister and I have had conversations at length about our shared hair struggles; we both have curly hair that we abuse through dye and heat, and are often swapping product recommendations and hair-care tips. I’m incredibly skeptical that she’ll take the sudden length and thickness my hair has acquired without question.

In anticipation, I attempt to make the ultra-sleek texture of the Bellami extensions more like my own. I don’t own a flat iron or curling iron, so I clip in the extensions, lightly mist my hair (real and fake) with water, and wear it all in two braids for a few hours before my sister arrives. Like with real hair, the braids add a kinky wave to the extensions. Even when my hair is blown straight, it quickly develops bends and curls, so I’m hopeful this less even texture will blend better.

I test run the look past my husband. “That part,” he points to a spot that took curl from the braid a little more intensely than the rest, “doesn’t look like your real hair,” he points to a different part of the extension that is crucially not my real hair. I am elated. Got ‘em.

My sister arrives. She is more interested in my dog than my hair (valid). It takes a solid ten minutes before she looks at me for the first time.

“Are you wearing extensions?” I instantly confess. I want to know how she could tell and, even though she could tell, if it looks good. Her verdict? The color match is incredible, but the blend between the end of my natural hair and the extensions needs work.

It’s too late to adjust now, so I spend the evening trying not to toy with my hair too much. At one point, I push the mass over one shoulder; my sister says that angle masks the transition more. When we greet my mom after her performance, she doesn’t notice that I’ve gained a third of a pound of hair (or she just doesn’t comment). One for two: not bad.

Day 4 & 5

It’s the weekend, so no video calls. For the errands I need to run, I grab the ponytail extension. It’s long. Like, REALLY long. 24 inches long. And because my natural pony gets entirely wrapped in extension, the blend between the damaged, frizzy hair on my scalp and this shiny, long ponytail seems very obvious.

I chicken out and put on a baseball cap, so the only visible hair is the fake ponytail through the back.

Emily Levin.

I am convinced that everyone is staring at me. Is it because they’re in awe of my waist-length pony? Or are they wondering who wears a fake ponytail to a gas station convenience store?

When I get home, I discover it’s likely the latter. The extension has come unmoored and is dangling an inch or so down my actual ponytail. Dang it.

Day 6

I use the ponytail extension again, but this time I weave the hair into a mermaid braid that reaches my lap when I’m sitting. During a large team meeting, I find myself staring at my little Zoom screen, adjusting how the rope of hair lies on my shoulder. It’s cumbersome and glorious. After the meeting, I take the extension out and rebraid my natural hair. It’s… fine.

24" Straight Ponytail, Chestnut Brown This ultra-glam, ready-to-wear ponytail piece was designed in collaboration with celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons. Buy At Bellami $ 295 Free Shipping

Day 7

I’ve been preparing for this. I have five work meetings and I’m going out to dinner with my husband in the evening. I’ve had the clip-in extensions sitting in no-heat curlers, the type of flexible foam rods you can wear to bed. I blow-dry and curl my hair to try and match the texture of the extensions. If I say so myself, I have finally nailed it. Curled, the extensions are only an inch or so longer than my actual hair, and the curls really make everything blend together seamlessly.

Three meetings with team members: two of them comment on how nice my hair looks. And then it’s time for the final boss—Scouted editor, Mia Maguire. She knows that I’m testing out hair extensions (although she doesn’t know it’s this week). She’s also super familiar with the latest beauty tech. I’m expecting her to instantly recognize that I’m faking good hair.

She. Does. Not. She compliments my hair (thank yooooou!), but is shocked when I tell her I’m wearing extensions.

When I go out to dinner, two kids peer over a booth and stare at my husband and I like we’re zoo animals. Earlier in the week, I might have been paranoid that they were wondering who the weird lady with mismatched hair was. But after a week of fooling (most) people I know, I’m convinced: they’re wondering who the lady with the Disney princess hair is.

Final Verdict

If you’re considering jumping into the fake hair water, Bellami offers a ton of high-quality options. In addition to clip-ins and ponytails, they also have wigs and just launched a line of textured hair extensions. And their color line is incredible. In addition to dozens of natural colors, they have rooted/ombre colors and fashion colors—the latter of which is a great way to try funky highlights without committing to dye.

Personally, I won’t be wearing these to the gas station anymore, but they’re my new go-to for guaranteeing a good hair day.