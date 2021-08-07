Beloved Central Park Barred Owl Barry Dies

CHEAT SHEET
A barred owl in Central Park beloved by birdwatchers has died, according to park authorities. Dubbed “Barry,” the one-year-old bird was not shy around humans and often stayed still enough to be photographed when spotted. The park’s account tweeted, “It is with a heavy heart we share that a barred owl, a beloved Central Park resident, passed away early this morning. Flying low, likely in search of a meal, the barred owl made contact with a Conservancy maintenance vehicle at approximately 2:30 a.m.”