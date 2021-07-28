Beloved Kids’ Show ‘Arthur’ to End After 25th Season

Read it at NPR
The long-running children’s show Arthur is set to end after its 25th season in 2022, the show’s executive producer has confirmed. The animated show, which follows a lovable 8-year-old aardvark named Arthur as he learns lessons about compassion and tolerance, was a favorite of kids and parents alike. “Arthur is the longest-running kids animated series in history and is known for teaching kindness, empathy and inclusion through many groundbreaking moments to generations of viewers,” executive producer Carol Greenwald said in a statement. Reruns will still be available on PBS Kids.