CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Beloved Kids’ Show ‘Arthur’ to End After 25th Season

    WHAT A WONDERFUL KIND OF DAY!

    Allison Quinn

    News Editor

    via YouTube

    The long-running children’s show Arthur is set to end after its 25th season in 2022, the show’s executive producer has confirmed. The animated show, which follows a lovable 8-year-old aardvark named Arthur as he learns lessons about compassion and tolerance, was a favorite of kids and parents alike. “Arthur is the longest-running kids animated series in history and is known for teaching kindness, empathy and inclusion through many groundbreaking moments to generations of viewers,” executive producer Carol Greenwald said in a statement. Reruns will still be available on PBS Kids.

    Read it at NPR