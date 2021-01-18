Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Reportedly Call It Quits After Nearly One Year of PDA
HOPE YOU HAD THE TIME OF YOUR LIFE
After nearly one year of highly conspicuous romance, beach strolls, and dog walking, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have reportedly called it quits.
The exact reason for the couple’s reported break-up remains a little murky. One source tells People, “Ben is no longer dating Ana... She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn’t want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles.” But another insider offered a slightly different backstory: “This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable," they said. “They are in different points in their lives and there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives.”
The Deep Water co-stars have been officially linked since March, and have yet to embark on the film’s press tour—which now seems bound to be at least a little awkward.