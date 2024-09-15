Ben Affleck and J.Lo Reunite for Affectionate Lunch Date
MAKING AMENDS?
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seemingly amicable, and possibly even amorous, amid their split as the two were spotted grabbing a bite with their children in Beverly Hills on Saturday. According to Page Six, the group dined out at the Beverly Hills Hotel; a source told the tabloid that Affleck and Lopez were seen “holding hands and kissing” during the meal. (The get-together may have even marked an extended reunion of Affleck exes as Jennifer Garner was also seen at the famous hotel.) A source told People magazine, meanwhile, that the lunch date by no means marked a reconciliation for the couple, and on J.Lo’s part was organized mostly for the children’s sake. “The kids always got along and have fun together,” they explained. “It makes her happy seeing the kids happy together.” Lopez filed for divorce from the Oscar-winning actor on their second wedding anniversary last month, after months of rampant speculation on the status of their marriage. Just two weeks ago, Lopez seemingly alluded to that whirlwind end to their whirlwind romance on Instagram when she captioned a carousel of selfies by saying, “Oh, it was a summer.”