Ben Affleck and J.Lo’s Marriage Unraveled Almost Immediately: Reports

Sources close to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are coming out of the woodwork to say that the writing was on the wall for their marriage almost as soon as it began.

Lopez filed for divorce Tuesday, reportedly without a prenuptial agreement or any kind of settlement in place.

The tension between the pair is nothing new, however, according to Page Six.

Their troubles apparently began on their August 2022 honeymoon in Lake Como, Italy following their lavish wedding celebration at Affleck’s home in Savannah, Georgia.

“He was unhappy with paparazzi following them. She is an international superstar, and he acted like it came as a surprise that they would be followed around,” a source told the outlet.

“They would barely speak to each other during what was supposed to be the happiest time of their life. He sold her on him being a changed man, and that lasted a very short time,” the source added.

If there was a rift in the early days of the pair’s time together, Lopez did a good job of hiding it, gushing about their love to Vogue a few months later: “I never shied away from the fact that for me, I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there.”

“People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life,” Lopez added. “The two of us, we lost each other and found each other.”

Another anonymous source told Page Six that they reevaluated their relationship when his sobriety “started to settle in.”

Affleck, who makes no bones about his previous struggles with alcohol, might’ve wanted a more sheltered life away from the spotlight, given his new sober lifestyle.

“He doesn’t want [the entourage] and all the drama that comes with that in his home,” Page Six’s source said.

In related Bennifer news, People reported Tuesday that this split was months in the making, with Lopez starting to house hunt in the spring.

The new information fits nicely into the emerging timeline of their split. Lopez listed their separation date as April 26, 2024, in court documents obtained by TMZ.

Affleck has since secured a bachelor pad in a ritzy California enclave called the Pacific Palisades after the couple publicly listed their marital home for $68 million in July.

Affleck, who fell for the pop star in the early 2000s before calling it quits the first time, had “not.going.anywhere.” engraved on Lopez’s green diamond engagement ring. This detail came to light in a 2022 interview Lopez did with “The Zane Lowe Show.”