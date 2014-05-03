Ben Affleck Banned at Vegas Casino

CHEAT SHEET
Ben Affleck has been banned from playing blackjack at Las Vegas' Hard Rock Casino after he was accused of counting cards earlier this week. Staffers confronted the 41-year-old actor on Tuesday, claiming he was "too good" at the game. There was no confrontation, however: casino staff told him he was still welcome at their hotel and paid for Affleck and his wife, Jennifer Garner, to take a car back to where they were staying. An alert from a local security firm published by the website Radar said that Affleck was using $100 checks to keep count of the cards while playing blackjack.