CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Ben Affleck Banned at Vegas Casino

    Bad Boy

    Mark Wilson/Getty

    Ben Affleck has been banned from playing blackjack at Las Vegas' Hard Rock Casino after he was accused of counting cards earlier this week. Staffers confronted the 41-year-old actor on Tuesday, claiming he was "too good" at the game. There was no confrontation, however: casino staff told him he was still welcome at their hotel and paid for Affleck and his wife, Jennifer Garner, to take a car back to where they were staying. An alert from a local security firm published by the website Radar said that Affleck was using $100 checks to keep count of the cards while playing blackjack.

    Read it at The Daily Mail