Ben Affleck Buys New L.A. Mansion Amid J.Lo Divorce Rumors
BACHELOR PAD?
Amid mounting divorce rumors, Ben Affleck has purchased a new home in the Pacific Palisades. According to TMZ, Affleck, who just celebrated his second wedding anniversary with Jennifer Lopez, is in escrow on the property he purchased for $20.5 million. His purchase comes less than two months after the outlet reported that Affleck and Lopez were looking to offload the marital home they purchased for an eye-watering $61 million in an off-market sale. In July, the couple publicly listed the property for $68 million. According to the report, Affleck’s new place has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a guest house. Adding to rumors that the two are heading for divorce was Lopez’s 55th birthday bash sans Affleck in the Hamptons last weekend. According to People, the party was Bridgerton-themed. A video shared to her more than 252 million Instagram followers featured horse-drawn carriages, elaborate costumes, and an orchestra.