Ben Affleck Explodes at ‘Dangerous’ Paparazzi Outside His House
CUT IT OUT
Ben Affleck exploded at photographers camped outside his Beverly Hills mansion on Sunday after their incessant flashes made it difficult for him to see where he was driving. According to video published by TMZ, Affleck slammed on his brakes, got out of his car in the driveway, and yelled, “You’re going to get me in an accident... Don’t do that. That’s dangerous. You don’t even know if that’s me.” But as he got back in his car, another photographer started snapping away. “Stop, man. It’s dangerous what you guys are doing. Do you understand?” Affleck, 51, fumed. “I can’t see. You’re going to get somebody hurt doing this shit. Jesus Christ, my daughter’s coming down here. If you flash your lights on her, you’re putting her in danger. Do you understand that?” Paparazzi have been hounding Affleck amid speculation that his marriage to Jennifer Lopez is on the rocks. While Affleck was confronting photographers outside the couple’s mega-mansion, Lopez was on a solo vacation in Italy.