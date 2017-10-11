Ben Affleck: ‘I Sincerely Apologize’ for Groping Hilarie Burton in 2003

Read it at The Daily Beast
Ben Affleck on Wednesday apologized after actress Hilarie Burton accused him of groping her during his 2003 appearance on MTV’s Total Request Live, which she was hosting at the time. “I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize,” Affleck tweeted. Burton's allegation and Affleck's subsequent apology come just hours after Affleck issued a statement condemning his friend and Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein over the many allegations of sexually harassing and assaulting women for decades.