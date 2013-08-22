CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Ben Affleck is the Next Batman

    surprise

    Stuart Wilson / Getty Images

    Sorry, fans of Christian Bale's guttural growl: Ben Affleck is the latest incarnation of rich boy-cum-superhero Bruce Wayne. The actor was tapped to star as Batman in the Warner Bros. upcoming sequel to Man of Steel, slated for July 2015. According to a statement released Thursday, Affleck will play "an entirely new incarnation of the character." Henry Cavill will return to play Superman in the untitled film. Just one question: Does Affleck have the chin for that mask?

    Read it at Entertainment Weekly