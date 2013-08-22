Ben Affleck is the Next Batman

CHEAT SHEET
Sorry, fans of Christian Bale's guttural growl: Ben Affleck is the latest incarnation of rich boy-cum-superhero Bruce Wayne. The actor was tapped to star as Batman in the Warner Bros. upcoming sequel to Man of Steel, slated for July 2015. According to a statement released Thursday, Affleck will play "an entirely new incarnation of the character." Henry Cavill will return to play Superman in the untitled film. Just one question: Does Affleck have the chin for that mask?