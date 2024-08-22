Ben Affleck May Have Hinted at J.Lo Split Months Before Announcement
NOT SO SUBTLE
Ben Affleck may have given a subtle hint about the fate of his marriage with Jennifer Lopez in an interview with Kevin Hart released in June. According to the Daily Mail, Affleck dropped the breadcrumb while relaying an anecdote about his daughter on the comedian’s Peacock show Hart to Heart. In their conversation, Affleck explains to Hart that while trying to make it through Times Square one day, the family was overrun by fans and tourists. At that moment, Affleck’s daughter proposed a name for her future autobiography: J-Lo Was My Stepmother. “And I was like, alright that’s a good title,” Affleck told Hart. In retrospect, the word “was” seems troubling as Bennifer was reportedly still together when the interview was filmed sometime in early 2024, and Lopez marks their date of separation as April 26. Coincidentally, the outlet also points out that Jane Fonda seemingly hinted at their impending split during her cameo in Lopez’s movie, The Greatest Love Story Never Told. In it, Fonda told Lopez her relationship with Affleck “feels too much like you’re trying to prove something.”