Ben Affleck Had No Idea J.Lo Was About to Spill on Divorce
Another rough one for Hollywood’s most beleaguered guy: After his ex Jennifer Lopez spoke about their recent divorce in Interview magazine, Ben Affleck reportedly fears he will never be free of their split. “Ben knows that she will talk about the breakup forever, because she has made albums and documentaries about their two relationships,” an unnamed source with purported access to Affleck’s brain told the Daily Mail. This person is undoubtedly thinking about the This Is Me… Now extended universe, a multimedia project rumored to have encapsulated Affleck’s discomfort with J.Lo-level fame. “He would love for her not to talk about it, but he feels she will always speak out,” the Mail’s source continued, speaking out on Affleck’s behalf. Affleck “didn’t get a heads-up” about their relationship coming up during the interview, the tabloid’s informant continued, but he’s nonetheless “okay” with the way Lopez opted to “deal with it,” which in fairness, was to talk about how the divorce affected her in vague terms. “He assumed that it would eventually happen,” the source continues. “It is a part of his life just as much as anything else, he’s never going to get away from it.” You can almost hear the angsty crackle of a cigarette in the background.