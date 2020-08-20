Ben Affleck’s Batman, AKA Batfleck, Is Back
BACK IN A FLASH
Mark your calendars, ladies and gents—for June 3, 2022, will be a momentous day. On that day, we will all witness something that once seemed impossible: Ben Affleck will return to the role of Batman in Andy Muscietti’s The Flash.
Yes, you read that correctly. Although Michael Keaton will reprise the role of Bruce Wayne in the upcoming Warner Bros. film, Deadline reports that Affleck—whose famously, meme-ably miserable tenure as Batman ended with 2017’s Justice League—will also make a Batman cameo. (Keaton’s Batman, Deadline reports, will have a “substantial” part in the film.)
As Ben Affleck continues his comeback tour, it feels somehow fitting that he’s returning to a part that once vexed him. (Though, frankly, some of the hemming and hawing against his portrayal was just unfair.) And perhaps more importantly—in a year as chaotic as 2020, why the hell not? Viva la Batfleck.