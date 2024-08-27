Ben Affleck’s Rep Tries to Nix Kick Kennedy Dating Rumors

Days after newly single Ben Affleck was rumored to have been seen with potential new flame Kick Kennedy, a spokesperson for the star is shutting the gossip down.

“There is no truth to any of them. I don’t know if they even know each other,” Jen Allen told People on Affleck’s behalf Tuesday.

Despite this denial, the rumor mill is still churning with speculation that the two don’t only know each other but have for years. At least that’s what a source is telling Page Six.

According to the unidentified source, Affleck and Kennedy were hanging out prior to his 2020 relationship with actress Ana de Armas. De Armas and Affleck called things off in 2021.

“Their friendship has been going on for a while, even before Ana,” the source told the outlet. “When Ben started seeing Ana in 2020 and chose to quarantine with her during Covid, Kick was less than thrilled.”

Kick, 36, is the second oldest child to former presidential hopeful and current Donald Trump supporter Robert F. Kennedy Jr. She previously dated Paul Simon’s son, Harper Simon, but the two ended things in 2014.

Rumors that the two might be dating were sparked last week when they were seen various places like the Beverly Hills Hotel. A source even told Page Six that Affleck was Kennedy’s “celeb crush.”

As for why Affleck might be interested in wooing a member of the Kennedy dynasty, another Page Six source has an idea.

“Affleck would love nothing more than to be part of the Kennedy clan. It’s a dream for any Boston guy…I think he would rather have that than a billion-dollar, red-carpet glam life with J. Lo,” the source divulged.

This rumored romance comes on the heels of Jennifer Lopez filing to end their two-year marriage last week.