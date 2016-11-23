Ben Carson Hints at Trump Cabinet Job

Ben Carson teased on Wednesday morning a forthcoming announcement about his role in an incoming Donald Trump administration. “After serious discussions with the Trump transition team, I feel that I can make a significant contribution particularly to making our inner cities great for everyone,” the retired neurosurgeon wrote on Facebook, seemingly hinting at a job as head of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development—a gig for which Trump mentioned he’d been “seriously considering” the doctor. “We have much work to do in strengthening every aspect of our nation and ensuring that both our physical infrastructure and our spiritual infrastructure is solid. An announcement is forthcoming about my role in helping to make America great again,” Carson’s note continued. If Carson were to be named HUD secretary, it would come just two days after Carson told The Daily Beast that he would prefer to remain on the outside the administration but would serve if Trump “truly” needed him.
