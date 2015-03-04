Ben Carson: Prison Shows Gay Is Choice

CHEAT SHEET
Ben Carson, one of America’s top neurosurgeons and a potential Republican candidate for president, said on CNN that prison proves homosexuality is a choice, adding “because a lot of people who go into prison go into prison straight—and when they come out, they’re gay. So, did something happen while they were in there? Ask yourself that question.” Carson said he thinks same-sex couples should have the same legal rights as heterosexual couples, but without the title of marriage. “Why can’t any two human beings, I don’t care what their sexual orientation is, why can’t they have the legal right to do those things? That does not require changing the definition of marriage.”