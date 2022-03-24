Ben Shapiro Wants to Launch a Right-Wing Alternative to ‘Woke’ Disney
✨THE ANGRIEST PLACE ON EARTH✨
Ben Shapiro on Thursday declared that his right-wing empire The Daily Wire—home to such luminaries as Candace Owens and Matt Walsh—is getting into the business of kids’ content because Disney is too “woke” and “hates your guts.” Amid Disney employees staging a walkout after CEO Bob Chapek said the company would still donate to politicians who support Florida’s “Don't Say Gay” bill (a position the CEO has since apologized for his statement), the famously anti-LGBTQ Shapiro whined that Disney and other corporations “are being held hostage by the woke because they are cowards.” He pledged to create content for all the reactionary tots out there offended by horrors like Disney depicting a same-sex kiss. “If you want entertainment that’s going to cater to your children, we’re going to start making kids content over here at Daily Wire specifically,” Shapiro said on his Thursday radio show. “So you don’t have to be catered to by companies who hate your guts and cater to the people who despise your values.” Besides offering a daily heaping of bigoted right-wing content and selling “Leftist Tears” tumblers, The Daily Wire has recently expanded into entertainment production. The outlet’s next movie will star Gina Carano, who became a right-wing cause célèbre when Disney fired her for comparing being conservative in 2021 to being a Jewish person during the Holocaust.