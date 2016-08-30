Ben Utecht Has No Memory of Receiving Super Bowl Ring

Ben Utecht remembers nothing of the day in 2007 when he received his Super Bowl ring, the former Indianapolis Colts tight end revealed in his new book, Counting the Days While My Mind Slips Away, which was released last week. “I have little memory of... even what my reaction was when I got the ring. To be honest, I hardly remember how the rings were distributed,” he reportedly recalled in the memoir. “I just wish I could remember the night when we celebrated our victory.” Utecht wrote the book, with the help of another author, as a means to preserving memories for his wife and children as his struggle with a traumatic brain injury worsens. The former athlete was diagnosed after suffering five documented concussions during NFL games, and has begun to stutter in speech and forget words or memories entirely.
