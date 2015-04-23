Benghazi Panel Calls Clinton to Testify

CHEAT SHEET
A House committee investigating the 2012 attacks in Benghazi, Libya has called Hillary Clinton to testify at a public hearing the week of May 18, and once again before June 18. The first hearing will focus on Clinton’s use of a private email account during her time as Secretary of State and the second meeting will focus on the attacks themselves. “With her cooperation and that of the State Department and [Obama] administration, Secretary Clinton could be done with the Benghazi Committee before the Fourth of July,” committee chairman and South Carolina House Representative Trey Gowdy said.