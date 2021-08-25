Capitol Rioter Charged With Assault for Allegedly Throwing Photographer Over Wall
PUSH COMES TO SHOVE
An Oklahoma man who was indicted on Aug. 20 for his role in pushing an Associated Press photographer over a wall during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been arrested on federal assault charges. Benjamen Scott Burlew, 41, was caught on camera joining other rioters in attacking the photographer, according to a criminal complaint. While others were involved, footage shows Burlew “forcefully throw and push the photographer over the wall to the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building, several feet below,” according to the Department of Justice. “Burlew continued to shove and push the photographer until the photographer was thrown backward over the wall, where he landed on his back on the grounds of the west lawn,” the complaint states, adding that Burlew leaned over the wall to “observe [the photographer’s] fall.” He has been released on $5,000 bond.