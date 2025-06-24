Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel has agreed to a ceasefire with Iran announced by President Trump hours earlier, while also threatening to “respond forcefully” to any violation of the truce.

Questions about the ceasefire remained long after the U.S. president’s initial post claiming the warring sides had agreed to halt military operations, but in an early Tuesday statement from the Israeli PM, Netanyahu confirmed an end to the 12 days of fighting—at least for now.

Iran had launched a final barrage of missiles in the early hours of Tuesday morning, killing at least four people.

Netanyahu said he had met with members of Israel’s security cabinet on Monday night, discussing how he had achieved its war goals within less than two weeks, according to the Associated Press.

However, “Israel will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire,” Netanyahu said.