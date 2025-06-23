Trump Announces ‘Complete and Total’ Israel-Iran Ceasefire

Donald Trump said Monday that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire.

Under the terms described, Trump’s announcement would bring an end to missile strikes from both sides in a matter of hours. The hostilities began on June 13 when Israel attacked Iranian military and nuclear facilities.

“It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump said that Iran would begin a ceasefire first, followed by Israel 12 hours later.

“During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL,” he wrote. “On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, ‘THE 12 DAY WAR.’”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not yet commented publicly on Trump’s statement, and neither has Iran’s supreme leader.