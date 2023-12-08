Jeweler to the Stars Robbed of $1M at Gunpoint in NYC: Cops
BENNY DA JEWELER
A high-profile New York City jeweler whose star-studded roster includes such clientele as Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice was robbed of an estimated $1 million in the early hours of Thursday, police and sources told the New York Post. Benny Da Jeweler, real name Benny Nisanov, was meeting with a client at a pop-up shop in Manhattan’s Diamond District when he reportedly was held at gunpoint around 1:30 a.m. The suspects relieved Nisanov of a single chain worth approximately $1 million before climbing into a black sedan and speeding away, police said. Authorities had yet to identify any suspects in the incident as of Thursday night. Nisanov’s celebrity clients also include Sean “Diddy” Combs, Pop Smoke, and Lil Tjay, according to his website.