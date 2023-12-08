CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Jeweler to the Stars Robbed of $1M at Gunpoint in NYC: Cops

    BENNY DA JEWELER

    AJ McDougall

    Breaking News Reporter

    New York City

    Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

    A high-profile New York City jeweler whose star-studded roster includes such clientele as Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice was robbed of an estimated $1 million in the early hours of Thursday, police and sources told the New York Post. Benny Da Jeweler, real name Benny Nisanov, was meeting with a client at a pop-up shop in Manhattan’s Diamond District when he reportedly was held at gunpoint around 1:30 a.m. The suspects relieved Nisanov of a single chain worth approximately $1 million before climbing into a black sedan and speeding away, police said. Authorities had yet to identify any suspects in the incident as of Thursday night. Nisanov’s celebrity clients also include Sean “Diddy” Combs, Pop Smoke, and Lil Tjay, according to his website.

    Read it at New York Post