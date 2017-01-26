Ben’s Chili Bowl Removes Bill Cosby Mural

CHEAT SHEET
Ben’s Chili Bowl has reportedly removed a controversial mural that featured accused sexual predator and comedian Bill Cosby from the side of its building. The landmark Washington, D.C. restaurant painted over the artwork with a white wall. In its place, signs read "New Year, New Mural." The mural had also featured Barack Obama, Donnie Simpson, and Chuck Brown. W. Ellington Felton, an artist who helped clear the painting, said the restaurant removed it because Obama's term ended and because "it's the end of an era." The restaurant “wanted it to be clear that this was our decision” and painted over the mural in the middle of the night.