    Bergdahl Hometown Cancels Party

    Scott Olson/Getty

    Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl’s hometown of Hailey, Idaho, will no longer be throwing a party to celebrate his return. Members of his community have thrown an annual Bring Back Bowe event, and were planning on celebrating his release with a Bowe Is Back party in “celebration of family and friends being reunited with their son who was had been held captive in Afghanistan for five years.” However, the group that organizes the event said that due to national media attention, and the number of people who would protest it, “In the interest of public safety, the event will be canceled. Hailey, a town of 8,000, does not have the infrastructure to support an event of the size this could become.” The party was supposed to be held in a public park on June 28. However, because the town has been inundated with emails, phone calls, and letters mostly from people attacking the Bergdahl family, organizers thought it wise to call off the event.

