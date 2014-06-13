Bergdahl Touches Down in U.S.

CHEAT SHEET
Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl landed early Friday morning at an Army medical center in Texas, where he continues to receive treatment. Bergdahl, who was released after five years as a Taliban captive on May 31, left Germany for at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio. “While there, he will continue the next phase of his reintegration process,” a Pentagon spokesman said. “There is no timeline for this process. Our focus remains on his health and well-being.” Brooke Army Medical Center has been known for helping returning prisoners of war for decades. Bergdahl’s parents are expected to travel to Texas from Idaho to meet him. Some of Bergdahl’s personal writings, which shed light into his mental state before leaving camp, have been released.