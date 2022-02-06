College Basketball Hall of Famer Gene Ransom Killed in Highway Shooting
‘GENE THE DREAM’
California basketball legend Gene Ransom was fatally shot in a highway shooting on Interstate 880 on Friday, his family confirmed. He was 65 years old. Ransom, who rose to fame in the 1970s, was widely known as one of the greatest point guards in the history of California basketball, according to media reports. The shooting occurred as Ransom was driving his black Honda Civic to pick up his girlfriend. Juan Angel Garcia, 25, is alleged to have shot Ransom from his black Lexus, causing the basketball hall of famer to crash into a ditch. The motive appeared to be road rage and police say Ransom was targeted. Cal Athletics assistant director of communications Gerrit Van Genderen said in a statement: “We are shocked to hear the reports that Cal Athletics Hall of Famer Gene Ransom has been identified as a victim in a deadly freeway shooting. Our thoughts are with Gene’s family and friends for this tragic loss. Gene was one of the greatest players in our men’s basketball program’s history and he will be greatly missed.”