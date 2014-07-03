Berkeley: Give Free Pot to Sick Poor

CHEAT SHEET
After a vote on Tuesday, Berkeley, California will require medical-marijuana dispensaries to give a percentage of cannabis sold each year to low-income patients for free. “Basically, the city council wants to make sure that low-income, homeless, indigent folks have access to their medical marijuana, their medicine,” said Berkeley City Councilman Darryl Moore. The new rule also says it must be the same quality as that sold to regular paying customers. One Berkeley dispensary, the Berkeley Patients Group, has been doing so on its own for 15 years.