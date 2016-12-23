Berlin Terrorist Anis Amri Pledged Allegiance to ISIS in Video

Read it at The Daily Beast
Anis Amri, the 24-year-old Tunisian man who was shot dead in Milan on Friday after allegedly ramming a truck into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin, pledged allegiance to ISIS and its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in a video released by the terror group’s Amaq agency. According to Rita Katz of the SITE Intelligence Group, Amri wanted to become a martyr for Muslims who were killed in airstrikes. The attack in Berlin killed 12 people and injured dozens of others. Amri was taken down by a trainee officer in Milan after a routine police check.