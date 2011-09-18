Berlusconi Boasts of Sexual Prowess

CHEAT SHEET
Where does he find the time and energy to run a country—one that's on the brink of default? Wiretaps published by officials who are investigating underage sex claims against Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, reveal the 74-year-old head of state complaining that meetings with world leaders like then-British Prime Minister Gordon Brown and the pope were interfering with his partying. He also boasted of spending the night with eight women. Despite the new round of scandal, Berlusconi's top aide, Angelino Alfano, said the premier won't step down.