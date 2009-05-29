CHEAT SHEET
    Berlusconi Can't Shake Sex Scandal

    What would Bill Clinton say? For Italians, next week's European elections aren't about the issues, they're about whether Silvio Berlusconi had a "steamy affair" with 18 year-old model Noemi Letizia. The Italian prime minister has provided apparently contradictory explanations of why he attended Letizia's 18th birthday party, where he gave her an expensive necklace. The Independent reports that Berlusconi has gone one step further than the usual denial. Yesterday he said, "I have sworn it on the life of my children. And I said that I am aware that, if this were perjury, I would have to resign a minute later." Earlier this month, Berlusconi's children jumped to his defense after the center-left opposition leader Dario Franceschini asked Italians, "Would you have your children raised by this man?"

