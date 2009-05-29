Berlusconi Can't Shake Sex Scandal

What would Bill Clinton say? For Italians, next week's European elections aren't about the issues, they're about whether Silvio Berlusconi had a "steamy affair" with 18 year-old model Noemi Letizia. The Italian prime minister has provided apparently contradictory explanations of why he attended Letizia's 18th birthday party, where he gave her an expensive necklace. The Independent reports that Berlusconi has gone one step further than the usual denial. Yesterday he said, "I have sworn it on the life of my children. And I said that I am aware that, if this were perjury, I would have to resign a minute later." Earlier this month, Berlusconi's children jumped to his defense after the center-left opposition leader Dario Franceschini asked Italians, "Would you have your children raised by this man?"
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
- 1
YOU SCRATCH MY BACK
Oligarch: Giuliani Offered Me a Quid Pro Quo Over Ukraine
Tycoon Dmytro Firtash claims Trump’s personal lawyer promised to help with his Justice Department problems, if he helped with Giuliani’s dirt-digging mission.5 hrs ago
- 2
POINTING FINGERS
Esper: Trump Ordered Me to Let Gallagher Retain SEAL Status
“He has every right, authority and privilege to do what he wants to do,” Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters at the Pentagon.28 mins ago
- 3
BLACK FRIDAY 2019
Grab Black Friday Pricing on Two Versions of the Kindle
When you activate a new Kindle, you’ll get $5 of eBook credit too.7 hrs ago
- 4
MESSAGE RECEIVED
HK Boss Carrie Lam: I’ll ‘Listen Humbly’ After Election Rout
The local elections saw a historic high turnout, disproving claims that pro-democracy protesters are just a noisy minority.7 hrs ago
- 5
SWINGING AROUND
Allbirds Tree Skippers: My New Favorite Sneakers
Lightweight. Eco-friendly. Comfortable. Stylish. Versatile. They really hit all the marks.120 days ago
- 6
PAYBACK
Iran Plotted Saudi Oil Attack as Sanctions Revenge: Report
“It is time to take out our swords and teach them a lesson,” the Revolutionary Guard Corps head reportedly said at the Tehran planning event.33 mins ago
- 7
BLIND EYE
Joint Chiefs Chairman: SEAL Pin Debate Is Now ‘Case Closed’
On Sunday, Defense Secretary Mark Esper fired the Navy’s most senior civilian after he and SEAL officials moved to defy President Trump with review.3 hrs ago
- 8
ALL THE WAY TO THE BANK
Giuliani Held Discussions to Represent Ukraine Bank: Report
The talks were held while he was leading a pressure campaign on the country’s new leadership on behalf of President Trump.5 hrs ago
- 9
THAT WAS QUICK
Trump to Nominate Ambassador to Norway to Be Navy Secretary
Trump’s announcement came just hours after the former Navy secretary was fired by Defense Secretary Mark Esper.16 hrs ago
- 10
END OF THE ROAD?
SCOTUS Won’t Hear Adnan Syed’s Appeal for New Murder Trial
Syed, whose case was featured on the podcast “Serial,” was convicted in 2000 of murdering his ex-girlfriend.1 hr ago