Berlusconi Expected to Resign

Could tomorrow see a Berlusconi-free Italy? Italy's Parliament has now passed an austerity package demanded by the European Union. Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi promised to resign after the package was passed. On Thursday, President Giorgio Napolitano reassured Italy that the prime minister would keep his promise. The president could accept Berlusconi's resignation as early as tonight, says the BBC. The austerity program is aimed to balance the budget by 2014 through a mix of higher taxes, closed loopholes, and frozen public-sector salaries.