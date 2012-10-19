Berlusconi: ‘No Intimate Ties’

CHEAT SHEET
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, on trial for accusations of sleeping with an underage prostitute, testified on Thursday that he had no "intimate ties" with the then-17-year-old. Although Berlusconi is accused of having slept with her on 13 occasions, he said that there were never events "of a sexual nature" in his home. He further claimed that his stories of "bunga-bunga" sex parties were always just a joke. Sure, Mr. Berlusconi, we believe you.