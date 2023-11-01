Bernice King Claps Back at Amy Schumer for MLK Tweet

CHEAT SHEET
Amy Schumer’s posting of a video clip in which Martin Luther King Jr. deplored antisemitism and said Israel has the right to exist did not sit well with the civil rights leader’s daughter, Bernice King. She also took to social media and responded to Schumer by writing, “Certainly, my father was against antisemitism, as am I. He also believed militarism (along with racism and poverty) to be among the interconnected Triple Evils.” King added that she is certain her father “would call for Israel’s bombing of Palestinians to cease, for hostages to be released and for us to work for true peace, which includes justice.”