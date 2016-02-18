Bernie: Hillary Uses Obama for Black Vote

In a BET interview set to air on Sunday, Bernie Sanders bashes Hillary Clinton and alleges she uses her alignment with President Obama to curry African-American voters. “You know, Hillary Clinton now is trying to embrace the President as closely as she possibly can," Sanders said in pre-released transcripts. "Everything the president does is wonderful, she loves the president, he loves her and all that stuff. And we know what that's about. That's trying to—win support from the African American community where the president is enormously popular. But you know what? I have enormous respect for the president. He's a friend. We have worked together. I think he has done a great job in many respects. But you know what? Like any other human being, he is wrong on certain issues.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10