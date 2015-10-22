Bernie: I Wouldn’t Continue Obama Legacy

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Despite Vice President Joe Biden’s plea for the next president not to “undo” the legacy of President Obama, Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders told MSNBC on Wednesday that his presidency would be a “course correction.” During an interview with Chris Hayes, the self-described democratic socialist confessed that while he is a “personal friend” of Obama and Biden, Sanders wants a “political revolution” to undo the power structure controlled by “corporate America and the Koch brothers and the corporate media.” This is at odds with how major-party presidential candidates tend to wholeheartedly tout their predecessor’s record as part of their campaign.