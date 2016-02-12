Bernie: I’m Better on Race Than Obama

Presidential contender Bernie Sanders said Thursday that race relations in the U.S. would be better under his administration than they have been under President Barack Obama. “Because what we will do is instead of giving tax breaks to billionaires, we are going to create millions of jobs for low-income kids so they’re not hanging out on street corners,” Sanders said, responding to a question at a Democratic debate against Hillary Clinton. “We’re going to make sure those kids stay in school, are able to get a college education.” Several of Clinton’s aides tweeted incredulously, including press secretary Brian Fallon, who wrote, “Now Sanders is promising to do more to improve race relations than President Obama?” Clinton herself responded, albeit indirectly, toward the end of the debate, when she accused Sanders of consistently attacking Obama’s accomplishments. “This is not the first time he has criticized President Obama,” she said. “In the past, he’s called him weak, he’s called him a disappointment.”
