Bernie, Jane Sanders Hire Attorneys for Fraud Probe

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Politico Magazine
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and his wife, Jane, have hired lawyers as the FBI investigates whether the couple committed bank fraud. The FBI has been looking into whether Jane Sanders committed bank fraud in order to get approved for loans for the defunct Burlington College, and whether the senator himself was involved. They hired Rich Cassidy of Burlington and Larry Robbins of Washington, D.C., Jeff Weaver, the leader of Sanders’ political group, told Politico Magazine. Sanders, a progressive hero who gave Hillary Clinton a run for her money in last year’s Democratic presidential primary, has called the allegations “nonsense.” Jane Sanders was the president of the college.