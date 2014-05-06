‘Bernie’ Murderer Could be Released

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Texas Tribune
Bernie's filmmaker and the movie's real-life inspiration may be shaking up together. Seventeen years ago, Bernie Tiede shot and killed his 81-year-old companion and was sentenced to life in prison. Now, his lawyers are asking for Tiede's sentence to be reduced on under the condition that he live with Richard Linklater, the filmmaker who made the 2011 film about his crime. Psychiatrists recently discovered evidence that Tiede was sexually abused multiple times, and argue, along with the case's prosecuting district attorney, that a lighter sentence should have been handed down.