Bernie: Pope Francis Is a Socialist

Read it at National Catholic Reporter
Bernie Sanders said Pope Francis is a socialist like himself in an interview with a Catholic television network set to air Tuesday. “I think what the pope has done, in a very bold way... is raise the issue of the worship of money, the idolatry of money, and to say maybe that’s not what human life should be about,” Sanders told Salt + Light network. “That is a very, very radical critique of the hyper-capitalist system, world system, that we’re living in today.” Sanders was asked if he considers Francis to be a socialist and answered, “Yes.” Sanders explained: “So few should not have so much, and I think that’s what the pope is talking about.”