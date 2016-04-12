Bernie Proposes National Fracking Ban

CHEAT SHEET
At a campaign event in Binghamton, New York, Monday night, presidential candidate Bernie Sanders proposed a national ban on hydraulic fracturing to extract oil and natural gas. “In my view, if we are serious about safe and clean drinking water, if we are serious about clean air,” the Vermont senator said. “If we are serious about combating climate change, we need to put an end to fracking not only in New York and Vermont, but all over this country.” New York state passed legislation prohibiting fracking last year, despite its reportedly large shale gas resources.