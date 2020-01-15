Bernie Sanders Jokes About Kim Jong Un Calling Biden a ‘Rabid Dog’

Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders shared some laughs at Tuesday night’s Democratic primary debate in Iowa after Biden joked about being insulted by North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.
“I would not meet with—absent preconditions, I would not meet with the, quote, supreme leader, who said Joe Biden is a rabid dog, he should be beaten to death with a stick,” the former vice president replied when asked if he’d meet with the North Korean leader without preconditions. “Other than that, you like him?” Sanders quipped, prompting laughter from the crowd.
Biden, meanwhile, added: “Other than that, I like him, and he got a love letter from Trump right after that.”