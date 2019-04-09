Bernie Sanders Says He’s a Millionaire, Will Release Tax Returns

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), a 2020 presidential contender, admitted that he’s a millionaire while announcing that he plans to release a decade of his tax returns before April 15. According to The New York Times, Sanders said his tax returns might be a little “boring” because he has a less interesting financial history than President Trump—but disclosed that he had amassed a sizable fortune after his 2016 presidential run. “I wrote a best-selling book,” he said. “If you write a best-selling book, you can be a millionaire, too.” Sanders has been critical of millionaires and billionaires in campaign stump speeches, and was found to be one of the “least wealthy members of the Senate” before his campaign against 2016 Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.
Sanders didn’t release his tax returns in previous campaigns, and some compared his refusal to that of President Trump. He shot back at the comparison, claiming that he didn’t have investments “all over the world” and was not a billionaire. He also challenged the president to match his disclosure. “On the day in the very immediate future, certainly before April 15, we release ours, I hope that Donald Trump will do exactly the same,” he said.
.