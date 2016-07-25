Bernie Sanders to DNC: Hillary Will Make ‘Outstanding’ President

Bernie Sanders delivered a roaring speech to the Democratic National Convention, empathizing with his disappointed followers over his failed primary run, but urging them to throw their support behind his former rival Hillary Clinton. The Vermont senator took the stage Monday evening to thunderous applause, with an extended ovation delaying the beginning of his remarks. After addressing his supporters and thanking them for backing him during the primary race, he turned to praising Clinton and her policy credentials, especially in contrast with “fearmongering” Republican candidate Donald Trump. Ultimately, Sanders concluded, “Hillary Clinton must become the next president of the United States.” He added: “[She] will make an outstanding president and I am proud to stand with her tonight.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10