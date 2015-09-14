Bernie Sanders: U.S. Founded on ‘Racist Principles’

Bernie Sanders said the United States was founded on “racist principles” during a speech at Liberty University on Monday. The senator from Vermont and Democratic presidential candidate referred to incidents of police shooting unarmed black men as examples of continued institutionalized racism. “We have got to stand up and say, in America you’re not going to do that. Racism is unacceptable,” he said. The candidate appealed to students at the Christian university to stand with him on economic inequality, despite their differences on social issues. At the end of the question-and-answer session, Sanders responded to a question about prayer requests by asking the audience to pray for keeping the country together, providing health care to all, and eliminating childhood poverty.
